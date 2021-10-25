DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $398,148.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00070820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,095.16 or 0.99971651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.14 or 0.06621666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021206 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

