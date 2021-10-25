Define (DFA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.59 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Define coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Define has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Define has a total market cap of $88.57 million and approximately $78.59 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00077393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00101355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,124.64 or 1.00090479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.18 or 0.06636018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

