DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $551,854.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAFI Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

