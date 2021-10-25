D. Bradley Thress Acquires 1,000 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director D. Bradley Thress acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 696,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

