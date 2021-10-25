CryptoSoul One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,476.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $783,880.65 and approximately $1,476.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00106486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.25 or 0.00465463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

