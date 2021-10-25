CRYPTO20 Hits Market Capitalization of $213.00 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $213.00 million and $58,355.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00008465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00209462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,963,448 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

