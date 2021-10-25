Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,436. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. Crocs has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.