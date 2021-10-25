CRDT (CRDT) Market Capitalization Hits $34,744.88

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $34,744.88 and approximately $801,045.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CRDT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

