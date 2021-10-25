Cowen Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $625.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $580.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $675.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $910.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 32.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

