Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 540,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

