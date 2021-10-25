Contrasting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 3 7 1 2.67 J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and J. Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -3.73% -18.06% -1.38% J. Alexander’s 3.48% 6.53% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and J. Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.36 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.39 J. Alexander’s $183.37 million 1.15 -$22.47 million N/A N/A

J. Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

