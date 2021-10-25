Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 219,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,148,707 shares.The stock last traded at $195.20 and had previously closed at $192.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283,866 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $289,316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,118,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

