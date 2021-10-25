Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.63 ($176.03).

Shares of EPA ML traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €132.95 ($156.41). The company had a trading volume of 327,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

