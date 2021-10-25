Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 27,629 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

STSA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.