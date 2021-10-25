Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $570,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. 13,173,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.