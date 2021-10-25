ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,262,051,438 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

