CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

