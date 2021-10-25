Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.0835 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $214,513.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.