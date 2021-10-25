Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

