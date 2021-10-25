Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

