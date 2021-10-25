Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $495,000 in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.