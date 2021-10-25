Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,700 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.44 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.