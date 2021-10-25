CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.71 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

