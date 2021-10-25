CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 143.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $253.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

