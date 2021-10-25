CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of DCP Midstream worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $32.75 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

