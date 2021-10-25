CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 2,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

