Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.15.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

