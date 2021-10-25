ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $36,318.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,428.80 or 1.00178590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.58 or 0.00670574 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004184 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

