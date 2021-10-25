Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.50

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 105818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

