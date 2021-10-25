Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.50

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 105818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

