Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.50

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 105818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

CERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$301.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.07.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

