Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.27

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 1573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.57, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 274.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Central Puerto by 970.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Puerto by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Puerto by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

