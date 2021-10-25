Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.87

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.87 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 5697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $20,880,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,221,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

