Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$48.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.05.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,558. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

