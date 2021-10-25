Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.24

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 17931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.