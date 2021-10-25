Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Canopy Growth posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 196,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,464. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 494.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

