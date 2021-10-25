Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $18.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

