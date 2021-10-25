California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 58,319 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of New Relic worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in New Relic by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 229,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

