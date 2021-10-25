California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 224,044 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 216,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.