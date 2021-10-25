California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.44 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The Brink’s stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

