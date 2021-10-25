California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,636 shares of company stock worth $56,045,161. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

