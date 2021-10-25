ByteNext Price Hits $0.0887 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $7,820.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,874.09 or 0.99671659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.75 or 0.06622808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.