Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

BRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024.

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,889.50 ($24.69). 669,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,889.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,026.20. The company has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

