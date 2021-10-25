Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

