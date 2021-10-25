Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $79.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,830. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

