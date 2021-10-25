Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target at $15.72

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

MLLGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

