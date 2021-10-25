Brokerages Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) PT at $86.50

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 366,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,610. CureVac has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

