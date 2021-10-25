Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. Roku reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $186,304,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.74. 73,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,806. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.99.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

