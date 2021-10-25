Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

