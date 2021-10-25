Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.23 Million

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $92.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the highest is $93.98 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $366.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.10 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 20,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

