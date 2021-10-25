Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.70. 256,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

